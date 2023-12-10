Who is the team to beat at the top of the Sun Belt this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

9-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: W 84-69 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hampton

@ Hampton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

2. Appalachian State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3

8-2 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: W 93-81 vs Queens

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb

@ Gardner-Webb Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Louisiana

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-9

6-4 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: W 73-62 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ McNeese

@ McNeese Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Marshall

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 13-17

3-7 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 194th

194th Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: L 88-87 vs Toledo

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Troy

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 12-15

5-5 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: W 110-63 vs Southern University at New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: SEC Network+

6. Arkansas State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 12-18

4-7 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 75-63 vs Louisville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Belmont

@ Belmont Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UL Monroe

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-16

4-4 | 10-16 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: L 63-62 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. South Alabama

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-15

6-5 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: W 91-74 vs Spring Hill

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Texas State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

4-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: W 107-58 vs Jarvis Christian

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sam Houston

@ Sam Houston Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Georgia State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 11-16

4-5 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th

311th Last Game: L 64-60 vs Mercer

Next Game

Opponent: @ BYU

@ BYU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Old Dominion

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 9-18

3-6 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: L 84-69 vs James Madison

Next Game

Opponent: TCU

TCU Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPNU

12. Southern Miss

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: L 67-48 vs McNeese

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-20

3-6 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: L 88-80 vs Wofford

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: FloHoops

14. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-30

0-10 | 0-30 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: L 74-56 vs Tennessee

Next Game