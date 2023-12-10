Searching for an updated view of the SoCon and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Samford

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-2

8-2 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: W 118-91 vs Alabama A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Belmont

Belmont Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 20-8

7-2 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: W 78-63 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Carolina Upstate

@ South Carolina Upstate Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. UNC Greensboro

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 19-10

8-1 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 166th

166th Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: W 82-73 vs Elon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marshall

@ Marshall Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Furman

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

5-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: W 100-58 vs Bob Jones

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Wofford

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

5-5 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: W 88-80 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Kentucky Christian

Kentucky Christian Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Citadel

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-4 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: W 88-60 vs Pfeiffer

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Chattanooga

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-14

6-3 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

329th Last Game: W 112-51 vs Tennessee Wesleyan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama A&M

@ Alabama A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access

8. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-4 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 243rd

243rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: W 73-72 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Tusculum

Tusculum Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Mercer

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-22

3-6 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: W 64-60 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Opponent: FGCU

FGCU Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. VMI

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 0-28

2-9 | 0-28 Overall Rank: 333rd

333rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: L 73-56 vs Radford

Next Game