Find out how every MEAC team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Norfolk State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

7-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th

311th Last Game: L 51-46 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-8

5-5 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 219th

219th Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th

189th Last Game: W 54-47 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wagner

@ Wagner Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3. Howard

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 11-17

1-10 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: L 87-62 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4. Coppin State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 12-16

3-8 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 273rd

273rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th

234th Last Game: L 55-41 vs George Washington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Binghamton

@ Binghamton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5. Morgan State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-16

4-6 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: W 65-42 vs UMBC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stetson

@ Stetson Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

6. South Carolina State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 3-26

1-10 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st

261st Last Game: L 69-54 vs UAB

Next Game

Opponent: @ Presbyterian

@ Presbyterian Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-23

3-6 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th

240th Last Game: L 70-67 vs Jacksonville

Next Game

Opponent: @ UNC Greensboro

@ UNC Greensboro Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8. Delaware State

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-22

2-8 | 3-22 Overall Rank: 348th

348th Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 99-37 vs Baylor

Next Game