Who is the team to beat at the top of the MEAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Norfolk State Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-8

7-4 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 211th

211th Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: L 84-78 vs Stony Brook Next Game Opponent: @ Hofstra

@ Hofstra Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops 2. Howard Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-12

4-6 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

169th Last Game: W 88-49 vs Regent Next Game Opponent: Jackson State

Jackson State Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17

12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo) 3. North Carolina Central Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-12

5-7 | 13-12 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: W 67-62 vs N.C. A&T Next Game Opponent: Saint Andrews (NC)

Saint Andrews (NC) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Delaware State Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-7 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: L 62-61 vs Longwood Next Game Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo) 5. Morgan State Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22

4-8 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: W 120-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg Next Game Opponent: @ Campbell

@ Campbell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: FloHoops 6. South Carolina State Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 6-23

3-8 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: W 86-85 vs Jacksonville Next Game Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo) 7. Maryland-Eastern Shore Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-19

2-6 | 4-19 Overall Rank: 354th

354th Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: L 93-61 vs NC State Next Game Opponent: @ Marist

@ Marist Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 8. Coppin State Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 2-26

1-11 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 361st

361st Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: L 71-54 vs Georgetown Next Game Opponent: @ James Madison

@ James Madison Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

