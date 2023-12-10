See how every CUSA team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

8-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: W 74-52 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Andrews (NC)

Saint Andrews (NC) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4

9-2 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

71st Last Game: W 89-60 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Louis

@ Saint Louis Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-9

8-3 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: W 91-84 vs Wright State

Next Game

Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Sam Houston

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

6-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: W 63-62 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UTEP

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-15

6-4 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th

126th Last Game: L 71-49 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Abilene Christian

@ Abilene Christian Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-19

5-6 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: L 75-65 vs Belmont

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)

@ Saint Mary's (CA) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-21

4-6 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 262nd

262nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: L 55-49 vs UIC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wisconsin

@ Wisconsin Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida International

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 8-22

3-8 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 94-60 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Opponent: Trinity (FL)

Trinity (FL) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. New Mexico State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-24

5-6 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 76-71 vs Northern New Mexico

Next Game