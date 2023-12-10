See how each CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. UNC Wilmington

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-5
  • Overall Rank: 121st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
  • Last Game: W 119-50 vs Montreat

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgia Southern
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Hofstra

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 128th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
  • Last Game: L 89-68 vs Duke

Next Game

  • Opponent: Norfolk State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Drexel

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 139th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
  • Last Game: L 66-60 vs West Virginia

Next Game

  • Opponent: Albany (NY)
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Delaware

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Overall Rank: 146th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
  • Last Game: W 73-69 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rhode Island
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

5. Charleston (SC)

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 152nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
  • Last Game: W 85-70 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

  • Opponent: Citadel
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

6. Towson

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 163rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
  • Last Game: W 89-73 vs UMBC

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bryant
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Overall Rank: 178th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
  • Last Game: L 70-61 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rider
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Northeastern

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Overall Rank: 226th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
  • Last Game: L 73-71 vs Vermont

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Virginia
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Overall Rank: 254th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
  • Last Game: W 84-78 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Army
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 274th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
  • Last Game: W 99-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Pepperdine
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Campbell

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 299th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
  • Last Game: W 88-59 vs Pfeiffer

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Augustine's
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

12. Elon

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 300th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
  • Last Game: L 82-73 vs UNC Greensboro

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bridgewater (VA)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

13. Hampton

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 348th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
  • Last Game: W 100-53 vs Mary Baldwin

Next Game

  • Opponent: James Madison
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

14. N.C. A&T

  • Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 1-30
  • Overall Rank: 353rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
  • Last Game: L 67-62 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas Southern
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

