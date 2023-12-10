See how each CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-5

7-2 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: W 119-50 vs Montreat

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Southern

@ Georgia Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Hofstra

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-9

6-4 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: L 89-68 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Drexel

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 19-11

5-5 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd

192nd Last Game: L 66-60 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Delaware

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 22-8

7-3 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: W 73-69 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Opponent: Rhode Island

Rhode Island Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

5. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-9

5-4 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: W 85-70 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Opponent: Citadel

Citadel Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: FloHoops

6. Towson

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 19-11

5-5 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: W 89-73 vs UMBC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bryant

@ Bryant Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Monmouth

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

5-5 | 18-13 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: L 70-61 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: Rider

Rider Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Northeastern

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-18

4-6 | 13-18 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: L 73-71 vs Vermont

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Stony Brook

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

5-5 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: W 84-78 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. William & Mary

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-6 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: W 99-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pepperdine

@ Pepperdine Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Campbell

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-6 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: W 88-59 vs Pfeiffer

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Augustine's

Saint Augustine's Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: FloHoops

12. Elon

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-18

5-5 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: L 82-73 vs UNC Greensboro

Next Game

Opponent: Bridgewater (VA)

Bridgewater (VA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

13. Hampton

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 2-26

4-5 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 348th

348th Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: W 100-53 vs Mary Baldwin

Next Game

Opponent: James Madison

James Madison Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

14. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 1-30

0-9 | 1-30 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: L 67-62 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game