Who’s the Best Team in the Big South? See our Weekly Big South Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the Big South? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. High Point
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
- Last Game: W 75-62 vs N.C. A&T
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Winthrop
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
- Last Game: W 85-68 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Xavier
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. Longwood
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd
- Last Game: W 80-67 vs Milwaukee
Next Game
- Opponent: VMI
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Radford
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 186th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th
- Last Game: W 73-56 vs VMI
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bucknell
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
- Last Game: W 79-60 vs North Greenville
Next Game
- Opponent: Appalachian State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UNC Asheville
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: L 87-62 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. South Carolina Upstate
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-20
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
- Last Game: L 84-77 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Carolina
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
- Last Game: W 118-51 vs Mid-Atlantic Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 1-25
- Overall Rank: 344th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: L 76-64 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
