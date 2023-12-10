Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the ACC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Duke

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

7-3 | 26-5 Odds to Win ACC: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: W 89-68 vs Hofstra

Next Game

Opponent: Baylor

Baylor Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Clemson

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 29-2

9-0 | 29-2 Odds to Win ACC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 74-66 vs TCU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Carolina

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

7-2 | 25-6 Odds to Win ACC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 87-76 vs UConn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

4. Virginia

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 28-3

8-1 | 28-3 Odds to Win ACC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: W 77-47 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Opponent: Northeastern

Northeastern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-8

7-3 | 23-8 Odds to Win ACC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: W 82-71 vs Canisius

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Wake Forest

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 18-13

6-3 | 18-13 Odds to Win ACC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: W 83-59 vs NJIT

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware State

Delaware State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: W 71-50 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Opponent: Vermont

Vermont Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 16-15

7-2 | 16-15 Odds to Win ACC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: L 90-63 vs Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: La Salle

La Salle Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: The CW

9. NC State

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-2 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: W 81-67 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Boston College

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-3 | 18-13 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

174th Last Game: W 86-80 vs St. John's

Next Game

Opponent: Lehigh

Lehigh Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

11. Syracuse

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 15-15

7-3 | 15-15 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 80-68 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Opponent: Oregon

Oregon Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Florida State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 15-16

4-4 | 15-16 Odds to Win ACC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 88-72 vs South Florida

Next Game

Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 10-19

5-3 | 10-19 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: W 70-49 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ Penn State

@ Penn State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Notre Dame

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 7-24

4-5 | 7-24 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 169th

169th Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: L 78-59 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: The CW

15. Louisville

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-25

4-6 | 6-25 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: L 75-63 vs Arkansas State

Next Game