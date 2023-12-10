Find out how each A-10 team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

A-10 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. VCU

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win A-10: +750
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
  • Last Game: W 86-58 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Temple
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Dayton

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Odds to Win A-10: +300
  • Overall Rank: 69th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
  • Last Game: W 82-70 vs Troy

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cincinnati
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Duquesne

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Odds to Win A-10: +600
  • Overall Rank: 71st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
  • Last Game: W 68-59 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bradley
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Saint Joseph's (PA)

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win A-10: +500
  • Overall Rank: 73rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
  • Last Game: W 74-70 vs Princeton

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iona
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

5. UMass

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Odds to Win A-10: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 77th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
  • Last Game: W 91-77 vs UMass-Lowell

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ West Virginia
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. George Mason

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1200
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
  • Last Game: L 87-66 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Opponent: Loyola (MD)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Richmond

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win A-10: +900
  • Overall Rank: 100th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
  • Last Game: L 87-76 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: Charlotte
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Saint Bonaventure

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Odds to Win A-10: +600
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
  • Last Game: W 89-56 vs Siena

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Davidson

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 112th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
  • Last Game: W 79-61 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina Upstate
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Loyola Chicago

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 113th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
  • Last Game: W 115-64 vs Goshen

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Florida
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. George Washington

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Odds to Win A-10: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 136th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
  • Last Game: W 88-73 vs Bowie State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alcorn State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. La Salle

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Odds to Win A-10: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 143rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
  • Last Game: W 67-51 vs Lafayette

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: The CW

13. Saint Louis

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Odds to Win A-10: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 171st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
  • Last Game: W 71-68 vs Hofstra

Next Game

  • Opponent: Louisiana Tech
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Fordham

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-23
  • Odds to Win A-10: +6000
  • Overall Rank: 199th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
  • Last Game: W 60-59 vs North Texas

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ St. John's
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

15. Rhode Island

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Odds to Win A-10: +6000
  • Overall Rank: 215th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
  • Last Game: L 85-70 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Delaware
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

