The Liberty Flames and the Oregon Ducks hit the field in the Fiesta Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Virginia.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: Monday, December 18
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Old Dominion (-2)

No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 23
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Favorite: James Madison (-2.5)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, December 27
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Virginia Tech (-7.5)

No. 18 Liberty Flames at No. 8 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Monday, January 1
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Oregon (-17.5)

