The William & Mary Tribe women (3-6) will next play at home against the Longwood Lancers, on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the William & Mary Tribe in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming William & Mary games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Longwood H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Virginia Tech A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 Monmouth A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Hofstra A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 N.C. A&T H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Elon A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Delaware H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Towson A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 26 Hofstra H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Monmouth H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Drexel H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 9 Delaware A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 Hampton A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 18 Campbell A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 23 Elon H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Longwood Lancers
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kaplan Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for William & Mary's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top William & Mary players

Shop for William & Mary gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Nylah Young 9 18.0 5.7 0.4 1.0 0.8 46.7% (57-122) 0.0% (0-4)
Bella Nascimento 9 13.6 2.9 3.2 1.4 0.2 35.0% (43-123) 32.7% (16-49)
Kayla Rolph 9 7.9 4.3 2.1 1.0 0.4 51.0% (25-49) 31.6% (6-19)
Cassidy Geddes 9 5.6 1.3 1.7 1.6 0.3 31.4% (16-51) 24.1% (7-29)
Kayla Beckwith 9 4.9 4.9 0.6 0.1 0.9 45.9% (17-37) 0.0% (0-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.