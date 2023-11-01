Buy Tickets for William & Mary Tribe Women's Basketball Games
The William & Mary Tribe women (3-6) will next play at home against the Longwood Lancers, on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the William & Mary Tribe in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming William & Mary games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
William & Mary's next matchup information
- Opponent: Longwood Lancers
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaplan Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for William & Mary's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top William & Mary players
Shop for William & Mary gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Nylah Young
|9
|18.0
|5.7
|0.4
|1.0
|0.8
|46.7% (57-122)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Bella Nascimento
|9
|13.6
|2.9
|3.2
|1.4
|0.2
|35.0% (43-123)
|32.7% (16-49)
|Kayla Rolph
|9
|7.9
|4.3
|2.1
|1.0
|0.4
|51.0% (25-49)
|31.6% (6-19)
|Cassidy Geddes
|9
|5.6
|1.3
|1.7
|1.6
|0.3
|31.4% (16-51)
|24.1% (7-29)
|Kayla Beckwith
|9
|4.9
|4.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0.9
|45.9% (17-37)
|0.0% (0-1)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.