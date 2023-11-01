Dylan Strome (11 goals) and the Washington Capitals (14-8-3) will next play on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers, on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Flyers A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Predators A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Hurricanes A 6:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Islanders H 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Blue Jackets A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Lightning H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Rangers A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Islanders A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Predators H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Penguins A 7:30 PM

Washington's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center
  • Broadcast: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Moneylines: Flyers -145, Capitals +120
  • Total: 5.5 goals

Top Washington players

  • Alexander Ovechkin: five goals and 11 assists
  • Tom Wilson: nine goals and six assists
  • John Carlson: one goal and 14 assists
  • Charlie Lindgren: 6-2-1 record, .931 save percentage, 23 goals given up

