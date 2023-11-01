Dylan Strome (11 goals) and the Washington Capitals (14-8-3) will next play on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers, on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Washington games

Washington's next matchup information

Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Broadcast: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Moneylines: Flyers -145, Capitals +120

Flyers -145, Capitals +120 Total: 5.5 goals

Top Washington players

Alexander Ovechkin: five goals and 11 assists

Tom Wilson: nine goals and six assists

John Carlson: one goal and 14 assists

Charlie Lindgren: 6-2-1 record, .931 save percentage, 23 goals given up

