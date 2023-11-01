Buy Tickets for Washington Capitals NHL Games
Dylan Strome (11 goals) and the Washington Capitals (14-8-3) will next play on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers, on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Washington games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Thu, Dec 14
|Flyers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Predators
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Hurricanes
|A
|6:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Islanders
|H
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Blue Jackets
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Lightning
|H
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|Rangers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Islanders
|A
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Predators
|H
|7:00 PM
|Tue, Jan 2
|Penguins
|A
|7:30 PM
Washington's next matchup information
- Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers
- Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center
- Broadcast: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Moneylines: Flyers -145, Capitals +120
- Total: 5.5 goals
Top Washington players
- Alexander Ovechkin: five goals and 11 assists
- Tom Wilson: nine goals and six assists
- John Carlson: one goal and 14 assists
- Charlie Lindgren: 6-2-1 record, .931 save percentage, 23 goals given up
