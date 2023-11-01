Buy Tickets for VMI Keydets Basketball Games
Coming up for the VMI Keydets (2-9) is a matchup away versus the Longwood Lancers, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.
Upcoming VMI games
VMI's next matchup information
- Opponent: Longwood Lancers
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Joan Perry Brock Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top VMI players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Brennan Watkins
|10
|15.1
|1.6
|2.9
|0.4
|0.0
|43.0% (49-114)
|40.0% (24-60)
|Koree Cotton
|11
|12.5
|3.6
|1.3
|0.7
|0.5
|41.5% (51-123)
|35.1% (20-57)
|Tyran Cook
|11
|11.2
|2.8
|2.1
|0.5
|0.1
|42.6% (49-115)
|42.3% (11-26)
|DJ Nussbaum
|11
|7.5
|3.9
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|64.3% (36-56)
|-
|Stephen Olowoniyi
|11
|7.1
|6.1
|0.3
|0.5
|0.7
|55.4% (36-65)
|0.0% (0-1)
