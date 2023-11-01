Coming up for the VMI Keydets (2-9) is a matchup away versus the Longwood Lancers, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.

Upcoming VMI games

VMI's next matchup information

Opponent: Longwood Lancers

December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: Joan Perry Brock Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top VMI players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Brennan Watkins 10 15.1 1.6 2.9 0.4 0.0 43.0% (49-114) 40.0% (24-60) Koree Cotton 11 12.5 3.6 1.3 0.7 0.5 41.5% (51-123) 35.1% (20-57) Tyran Cook 11 11.2 2.8 2.1 0.5 0.1 42.6% (49-115) 42.3% (11-26) DJ Nussbaum 11 7.5 3.9 1.0 0.2 0.2 64.3% (36-56) - Stephen Olowoniyi 11 7.1 6.1 0.3 0.5 0.7 55.4% (36-65) 0.0% (0-1)

