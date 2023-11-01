It's not enough to simply be a fan of VMI. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Keydets by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

VMI team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Brennan Watkins 10 15.1 1.6 2.9 0.4 0.0 Koree Cotton 11 12.5 3.6 1.3 0.7 0.5 Tyran Cook 11 11.2 2.8 2.1 0.5 0.1 DJ Nussbaum 11 7.5 3.9 1.0 0.2 0.2 Stephen Olowoniyi 11 7.1 6.1 0.3 0.5 0.7 Taeshaud Jackson 11 6.7 10.7 1.4 0.8 0.5 Devin Butler 11 3.8 3.1 0.8 0.6 0.1 Maurice Wright Jr. 10 3.2 2.1 1.2 0.4 0.2 Corey Chesley 11 2.5 2.5 0.6 0.4 0.1 Jaren Morton 2 6.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

VMI season stats

This season, VMI has won just two games (2-9).

The Keydets have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-5 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

VMI has zero victories versus Division 1 opponents this season.

The Keydets have had no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Of VMI's 20 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming VMI games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Longwood A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Penn State-New Kensington H 12:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Wofford A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Mercer H 1:00 PM Thu, Jan 11 Chattanooga A 7:00 PM

