The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) will be on the road against the the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday, December 17 (starting at 5:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Virginia Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Rutgers A 5:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 William & Mary H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Pittsburgh H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Wake Forest A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 NC State H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Miami (FL) H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Florida State A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Duke A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Clemson H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Georgia Tech H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Syracuse A 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Virginia H 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 North Carolina A 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 NC State A 8:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Boston College H 1:00 PM

Virginia Tech's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Location: Jersey Mike's Arena
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top Virginia Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Elizabeth Kitley 9 21.7 11.4 2.0 0.2 2.3 57.1% (80-140) 33.3% (1-3)
Georgia Amoore 9 16.9 2.7 7.8 0.6 0.7 43.4% (59-136) 30.4% (21-69)
Matilda Ekh 9 9.4 3.7 1.6 0.3 0.4 41.2% (28-68) 32.6% (15-46)
Cayla King 9 9.1 2.1 2.2 0.8 0.8 34.6% (27-78) 34.8% (24-69)
Carleigh Wenzel 9 5.6 2.1 1.1 0.2 1.0 53.1% (17-32) 61.5% (8-13)

