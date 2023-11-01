Virginia Tech (7-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET, at home against the Vermont Catamounts.

Upcoming Virginia Tech games

Virginia Tech's next matchup information

Opponent: Vermont Catamounts

Vermont Catamounts Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Virginia Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Lynn Kidd 10 15.0 7.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 67.9% (55-81) - Hunter Cattoor 10 15.0 2.8 1.5 0.8 0.1 43.2% (41-95) 38.0% (27-71) Sean Pedulla 9 13.7 4.2 4.6 1.0 0.0 38.1% (40-105) 34.3% (12-35) Tyler Nickel 9 7.7 2.3 1.4 0.6 0.3 40.4% (21-52) 36.8% (14-38) Mylyjael Poteat 10 5.8 2.7 0.9 0.3 0.2 69.7% (23-33) -

