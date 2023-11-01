It's not enough to simply be a fan of Virginia Tech. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Hokies by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Virginia Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lynn Kidd 10 15.0 7.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 Hunter Cattoor 10 15.0 2.8 1.5 0.8 0.1 Sean Pedulla 9 13.7 4.2 4.6 1.0 0.0 Tyler Nickel 9 7.7 2.3 1.4 0.6 0.3 Mylyjael Poteat 10 5.8 2.7 0.9 0.3 0.2 Mekhi Long 10 4.4 5.3 1.2 0.8 0.0 Michael Collins Jr. 9 4.9 2.0 2.1 1.3 0.1 Robbie Beran 10 3.9 2.4 0.8 0.6 1.2 Brandon Rechsteiner 10 2.8 0.6 1.5 0.2 0.0 John Camden 5 3.6 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.0

Virginia Tech season stats

Virginia Tech has gone 7-3 so far this season.

The Hokies are 5-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-2 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 23, Virginia Tech picked up its signature win of the season, an 82-75 victory over the Boise State Broncos, who are a top 50 team (No. 47), according to the RPI.

The Hokies have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are five games against Top 25 teams left on Virginia Tech's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Virginia Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Vermont H 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 American H 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Wake Forest A 2:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Florida State A 4:00 PM Wed, Jan 10 Clemson H 7:00 PM

