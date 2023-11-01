The VCU Rams (9-1) will be at home against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday, December 17 (starting at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming VCU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Old Dominion H 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UMass H 4:30 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Richmond A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Davidson A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Fordham H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Loyola Chicago A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 La Salle H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Dayton A 11:00 AM
Sun, Jan 28 George Mason A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Duquesne H 11:00 AM
Sun, Feb 4 George Washington H 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Saint Louis A 12:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Saint Bonaventure H 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Richmond H 6:00 PM

VCU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Old Dominion Monarchs
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Top VCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sarah Te-Biasu 10 13.7 2.4 3.2 1.4 0.0 37.7% (43-114) 33.9% (19-56)
Mary-Anna Asare 10 12.2 3.3 1.3 1.6 0.1 41.8% (41-98) 45.5% (15-33)
Timaya Lewis-Eutsey 8 12.5 5.5 1.9 1.5 0.8 50.0% (39-78) 0.0% (0-5)
Jennifer Ezeh 10 6.1 5.8 0.3 0.4 0.7 53.8% (21-39) -
Mykel Parham 10 4.9 8.7 0.5 0.8 0.8 26.0% (13-50) 0.0% (0-1)

