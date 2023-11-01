Exclusive Offers on VCU Rams Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
VCU team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Sarah Te-Biasu
|10
|13.7
|2.4
|3.2
|1.4
|0.0
|Mary-Anna Asare
|10
|12.2
|3.3
|1.3
|1.6
|0.1
|Timaya Lewis-Eutsey
|8
|12.5
|5.5
|1.9
|1.5
|0.8
|Jennifer Ezeh
|10
|6.1
|5.8
|0.3
|0.4
|0.7
|Mykel Parham
|10
|4.9
|8.7
|0.5
|0.8
|0.8
|Zoli Khalil
|10
|4.2
|1.7
|0.6
|0.3
|0.2
|Lucia Sotelo Miguez
|10
|3.1
|3.2
|0.8
|0.5
|0.2
|Deniz Torgut
|9
|2.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|Sam Robinson
|10
|2.1
|2.5
|0.2
|0.3
|0.2
|Natalia Tondi
|9
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
VCU season stats
- VCU has gone 9-1 on the season so far.
- The Rams are a perfect 4-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (4-0 in neutral-site games).
- When VCU beat the Sacred Heart Pioneers, who are ranked No. 119 in the RPI, on November 24 by a score of 76-62, it was its signature victory of the year so far.
- The Rams have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.
- There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on VCU's schedule in 2023-24.
Upcoming VCU games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 17
|Old Dominion
|H
|1:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|H
|6:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|UMass
|H
|4:30 PM
|Wed, Jan 3
|Richmond
|A
|6:00 PM
|Sun, Jan 7
|Davidson
|A
|2:00 PM
