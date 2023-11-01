Currently 5-5, the VCU Rams' next matchup is at home versus the Temple Owls, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to see the VCU Rams in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming VCU games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

VCU's next matchup information

Opponent: Temple Owls

Temple Owls Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Stuart C. Siegel Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for VCU's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top VCU players

Shop for VCU gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Max Shulga 10 15.5 4.0 3.9 0.9 0.3 40.2% (43-107) 34.7% (25-72) Zeb Jackson 10 14.8 5.3 4.3 1.5 0.3 38.0% (49-129) 25.8% (16-62) Toibu Lawal 10 9.5 6.1 0.3 0.3 0.9 75.0% (39-52) 60.0% (3-5) Jason Nelson 9 9.6 1.8 2.0 1.2 0.1 46.7% (28-60) 47.2% (17-36) Alphonzo Billups III 10 7.3 1.5 0.7 0.8 0.5 40.7% (24-59) 36.1% (13-36)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.