VCU team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Max Shulga 10 15.5 4.0 3.9 0.9 0.3 Zeb Jackson 10 14.8 5.3 4.3 1.5 0.3 Toibu Lawal 10 9.5 6.1 0.3 0.3 0.9 Jason Nelson 9 9.6 1.8 2.0 1.2 0.1 Alphonzo Billups III 10 7.3 1.5 0.7 0.8 0.5 Michael Belle 10 5.6 5.3 1.3 0.5 0.7 Christian Fermin 10 5.6 5.3 0.8 0.4 2.0 Kuany Kuany 10 3.9 2.6 0.4 0.3 0.3 Roosevelt Wheeler 8 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.1

VCU season stats

This season, VCU has a 5-5 record so far.

VCU took down the No. 159-ranked (according to the RPI) Samford Bulldogs, 75-65, on November 10, which goes down as its signature victory of the season.

The Rams, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

There are 21 games left on VCU's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming VCU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Temple H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Gardner-Webb H 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Saint Bonaventure H 9:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 George Washington H 4:00 PM

