Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Terry McLaurin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|100
|60
|694
|204
|2
|11.6
McLaurin Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|4
|2
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|6
|5
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Bills
|6
|6
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|10
|8
|86
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|11
|6
|81
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|9
|6
|90
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|12
|5
|63
|1
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|8
|5
|73
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|8
|4
|33
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|7
|5
|43
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|11
|4
|50
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|3
|0
|0
|0
Terry McLaurin's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: December 17, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Rams -6.5
- Over/Under: 50.5 points
