Coming up for the Richmond Spiders women (8-2) is a matchup at home versus the Liberty Lady Flames, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Richmond games

Richmond's next matchup information

Opponent: Liberty Lady Flames

Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Robins Center

Top Richmond players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Maggie Doogan 10 18.1 5.7 2.0 0.4 0.6 55.6% (69-124) 45.7% (21-46) Addie Budnik 10 10.8 5.2 2.2 0.4 1.8 46.0% (40-87) 44.2% (19-43) Grace Townsend 10 10.4 5.0 4.9 1.5 0.2 50.0% (40-80) 21.1% (4-19) Rachel Ullstrom 10 10.2 3.9 0.4 1.2 0.2 47.3% (35-74) 40.0% (16-40) Siobhan Ryan 10 7.4 2.5 1.4 0.4 0.4 48.1% (25-52) 43.3% (13-30)

