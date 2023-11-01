Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Richmond Spiders! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more about the women's team.

Richmond team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Maggie Doogan 10 18.1 5.7 2.0 0.4 0.6 Addie Budnik 10 10.8 5.2 2.2 0.4 1.8 Grace Townsend 10 10.4 5.0 4.9 1.5 0.2 Rachel Ullstrom 10 10.2 3.9 0.4 1.2 0.2 Siobhan Ryan 10 7.4 2.5 1.4 0.4 0.4 Laren VanArsdale 10 5.8 2.1 1.8 0.9 0.1 Katie Hill 10 5.8 4.7 1.6 0.6 0.8 Kylee Lewandowski 7 3.3 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.3 Torin Rogers 6 2.5 2.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 Melissa Mwanza 7 2.0 1.9 0.1 0.3 0.0

Richmond season stats

Richmond has won eight games so far this season (8-2).

The Spiders are unbeaten at home (4-0) and 2-2 on the road, while going 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Richmond's signature win this season came in a 74-66 victory on November 25 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 69) in the RPI.

This season, the Spiders haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 20 games remaining on Richmond's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Richmond games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Liberty H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Michigan State N 9:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 George Washington A 12:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 VCU H 6:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 2:00 PM

