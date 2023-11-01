Buy Tickets for Richmond Spiders Basketball Games
With a record of 5-5, the Richmond Spiders' next matchup is at home versus the Charlotte 49ers, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Richmond's next matchup information
- Opponent: Charlotte 49ers
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Robins Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Richmond players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jordan King
|10
|20.2
|4.3
|2.5
|1.2
|0.1
|49.7% (74-149)
|42.4% (25-59)
|Neal Quinn
|10
|14.1
|6.1
|4.0
|0.5
|1.4
|59.2% (61-103)
|28.6% (2-7)
|Isaiah Bigelow
|10
|11.4
|4.4
|0.6
|0.6
|0.0
|51.2% (42-82)
|44.1% (15-34)
|Dji Bailey
|10
|8.1
|3.7
|2.0
|1.9
|0.2
|62.3% (33-53)
|42.9% (3-7)
|Mikkel Tyne
|10
|5.4
|1.8
|1.2
|0.9
|0.0
|35.2% (19-54)
|34.4% (11-32)
