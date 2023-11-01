Exclusive Offers on Richmond Spiders Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Richmond team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Jordan King
|10
|20.2
|4.3
|2.5
|1.2
|0.1
|Neal Quinn
|10
|14.1
|6.1
|4.0
|0.5
|1.4
|Isaiah Bigelow
|10
|11.4
|4.4
|0.6
|0.6
|0.0
|Dji Bailey
|10
|8.1
|3.7
|2.0
|1.9
|0.2
|Mikkel Tyne
|10
|5.4
|1.8
|1.2
|0.9
|0.0
|Jason Roche
|10
|4.6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|Aidan Noyes
|10
|4.1
|3.3
|0.1
|0.5
|0.3
|Delonnie Hunt
|4
|9.3
|2.5
|2.0
|0.8
|0.3
|Mike Walz
|10
|3.4
|2.3
|1.4
|0.1
|0.4
|Tyler Harris
|10
|2.5
|1.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.2
Richmond season stats
- Richmond has five wins so far this season (5-5).
- The Spiders are 4-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.
- When Richmond defeated the Queens Royals, who are ranked No. 218 in the RPI, on November 25 by a score of 90-61, it was its best win of the year thus far.
- The Spiders, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.
- Richmond has 21 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Upcoming Richmond games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 16
|Charlotte
|H
|7:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Buffalo
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Lafayette
|H
|4:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Saint Bonaventure
|H
|4:00 PM
|Tue, Jan 9
|Loyola Chicago
|A
|8:00 PM
