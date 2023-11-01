Buy Tickets for Radford Highlanders Women's Basketball Games
Radford (3-8) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Queens (NC) Royals.
If you're looking to go to see the Radford Highlanders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Radford games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Radford's next matchup information
- Opponent: Queens (NC) Royals
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Dedmon Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Radford's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Radford players
Shop for Radford gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ashlyn Traylor
|11
|16.8
|6.1
|2.5
|1.2
|0.5
|37.1% (62-167)
|14.0% (6-43)
|Taniya Hanner
|11
|9.7
|5.3
|0.4
|1.1
|0.3
|45.5% (45-99)
|20.0% (2-10)
|Maci Rhoades
|11
|5.3
|2.5
|0.4
|0.2
|0.5
|46.5% (20-43)
|48.3% (14-29)
|Olivia Wagner
|11
|5.0
|2.4
|1.3
|1.1
|0.2
|34.4% (21-61)
|32.1% (9-28)
|Terissa Lavoile-Brice
|11
|4.1
|6.1
|1.2
|1.0
|0.3
|37.0% (17-46)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.