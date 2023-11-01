It's not enough to simply be a fan of Radford. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Highlanders by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Radford team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ashlyn Traylor 11 16.8 6.1 2.5 1.2 0.5 Taniya Hanner 11 9.7 5.3 0.4 1.1 0.3 Maci Rhoades 11 5.3 2.5 0.4 0.2 0.5 Olivia Wagner 11 5.0 2.4 1.3 1.1 0.2 Terissa Lavoile-Brice 11 4.1 6.1 1.2 1.0 0.3 Ellie Taylor 11 3.7 2.6 2.1 0.5 0.1 Joi Williams 11 3.6 0.9 0.8 0.3 0.0 Pa'Shence Traylor-Walker 11 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.4 0.2 Bria Beverly 10 1.6 2.2 0.4 0.1 0.0 Kirby Brown 6 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.2 0.0

Radford season stats

This season, Radford has won three games so far (3-8).

The Highlanders have a 1-3 record at home and a 2-3 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Radford's best victory of the season came against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 84), according to the RPI. Radford secured the 57-45 road win on December 13.

The Highlanders, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have put up a record of 0-1.

There are 19 games remaining on Radford's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Radford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Queens (NC) H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Charleston (SC) A 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Vanderbilt A 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 High Point A 7:00 PM Wed, Jan 10 Longwood H 7:00 PM

