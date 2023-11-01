Buy Tickets for Radford Highlanders Basketball Games
Radford (8-4) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 3:30 PM ET, on the road against the Bucknell Bison.
If you're looking to catch the Radford Highlanders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Radford games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Radford's next matchup information
- Opponent: Bucknell Bison
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Sojka Pavilion
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Radford's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Radford players
Shop for Radford gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kenyon Giles
|12
|14.3
|1.8
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|41.7% (70-168)
|27.9% (17-61)
|DaQuan Smith
|11
|13.7
|2.9
|2.0
|1.2
|0.3
|40.2% (53-132)
|39.0% (23-59)
|Bryan Antoine
|12
|10.7
|4.5
|1.4
|1.5
|0.7
|42.6% (40-94)
|42.3% (22-52)
|Chandler Turner
|12
|9.2
|5.6
|1.1
|0.5
|0.3
|58.3% (42-72)
|66.7% (16-24)
|Truth Harris
|12
|8.4
|2.4
|1.3
|0.9
|0.2
|53.4% (31-58)
|50.0% (9-18)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.