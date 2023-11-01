Radford (8-4) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 3:30 PM ET, on the road against the Bucknell Bison.

Upcoming Radford games

Radford's next matchup information

Opponent: Bucknell Bison

Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Location: Sojka Pavilion

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Radford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kenyon Giles 12 14.3 1.8 3.0 1.0 0.0 41.7% (70-168) 27.9% (17-61) DaQuan Smith 11 13.7 2.9 2.0 1.2 0.3 40.2% (53-132) 39.0% (23-59) Bryan Antoine 12 10.7 4.5 1.4 1.5 0.7 42.6% (40-94) 42.3% (22-52) Chandler Turner 12 9.2 5.6 1.1 0.5 0.3 58.3% (42-72) 66.7% (16-24) Truth Harris 12 8.4 2.4 1.3 0.9 0.2 53.4% (31-58) 50.0% (9-18)

