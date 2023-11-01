Radford (8-4) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 3:30 PM ET, on the road against the Bucknell Bison.

If you're looking to catch the Radford Highlanders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Radford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Bucknell A 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 West Virginia A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Clemson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 High Point H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Longwood A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Winthrop A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Gardner-Webb H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 South Carolina Upstate H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 UNC Asheville A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Presbyterian H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Charleston Southern H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 South Carolina Upstate A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Presbyterian A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 Winthrop H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 High Point A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Radford's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Bucknell Bison
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Location: Sojka Pavilion
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Radford's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Radford players

Shop for Radford gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kenyon Giles 12 14.3 1.8 3.0 1.0 0.0 41.7% (70-168) 27.9% (17-61)
DaQuan Smith 11 13.7 2.9 2.0 1.2 0.3 40.2% (53-132) 39.0% (23-59)
Bryan Antoine 12 10.7 4.5 1.4 1.5 0.7 42.6% (40-94) 42.3% (22-52)
Chandler Turner 12 9.2 5.6 1.1 0.5 0.3 58.3% (42-72) 66.7% (16-24)
Truth Harris 12 8.4 2.4 1.3 0.9 0.2 53.4% (31-58) 50.0% (9-18)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.