Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Old Dominion Monarchs. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. More details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Old Dominion Monarchs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Old Dominion team leaders

Want to buy En'Dya Buford's jersey? Or another Old Dominion player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG En'Dya Buford 8 11.3 4.4 1.6 2.3 0.4 Jordan McLaughlin 8 9.3 3.0 2.1 1.1 0.1 Kaye Clark 8 8.8 3.3 1.8 3.3 0.0 Mimi McCollister 8 5.6 1.4 0.8 0.5 0.3 Simone Cunningham 8 4.9 8.0 0.6 1.0 1.1 Brenda Fontana 8 4.8 5.0 1.0 0.8 0.3 Mikayla Brown 8 4.6 4.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 Lanetta Williams 8 4.4 2.9 0.9 0.3 0.8 Nnenna Orji 8 4.3 3.8 0.9 0.4 0.4 Ivi Nikolova 5 2.2 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.0

Old Dominion season stats

Old Dominion is undefeated at 8-0 this season.

The Monarchs are 6-0 at home and 2-0 on the road this year.

Against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Old Dominion secured its signature win of the season on December 3, a 55-42 home victory.

This season, the Monarchs haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Old Dominion has one game left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Monarchs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Old Dominion games

Check out the Monarchs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 VCU A 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 NC State H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 South Alabama A 2:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Louisiana H 6:30 PM Sat, Jan 6 Southern Miss H 1:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Old Dominion this season.

Check out the Monarchs this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.