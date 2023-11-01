It's not enough to simply be a fan of Old Dominion. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Monarchs by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Old Dominion Monarchs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Old Dominion team leaders

Want to buy Chaunce Jenkins' jersey? Or another Old Dominion player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Chaunce Jenkins 9 16.7 4.0 2.9 0.8 0.9 Vasean Allette 9 14.7 4.8 2.3 1.7 0.0 Tyrone Williams 8 11.8 6.8 1.3 1.5 0.3 R.J. Blakney 9 6.0 3.2 0.2 0.6 0.4 Bryce Baker 9 6.0 2.3 1.0 0.6 0.0 Devin Ceaser 8 6.4 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.0 Imo Essien 9 3.1 0.6 0.9 0.4 0.0 Dani Pounds 9 2.7 4.7 0.9 0.4 0.4 Dericko Williams 6 3.2 3.5 0.0 0.0 0.7 Jason Wade 9 1.2 2.1 0.9 1.1 0.2

Old Dominion season stats

Old Dominion is 3-6 this season.

The Monarchs have a 3-2 record at home and a 0-4 record on the road.

Old Dominion's best victory this season came against the Drexel Dragons, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 135) in the RPI. Old Dominion secured the 68-61 in overtime win at home on November 26.

The Monarchs are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Old Dominion's remaining schedule includes two games against Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Monarchs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Old Dominion games

Check out the Monarchs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Dec 21 TCU N 5:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 South Alabama H 7:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Troy A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Arkansas State A 3:00 PM Thu, Jan 11 Georgia State A 7:00 PM

Check out the Monarchs this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.