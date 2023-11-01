The Longwood Lancers (11-1) will next play at home against the VMI Keydets, on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Longwood games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 VMI H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 North Carolina Central A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Dayton A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Winthrop A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Charleston Southern H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Radford H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 UNC Asheville A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 South Carolina Upstate A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Presbyterian H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Gardner-Webb H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 High Point A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Charleston Southern A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 South Carolina Upstate H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Winthrop H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Presbyterian A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Longwood's next matchup information

  • Opponent: VMI Keydets
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Joan Perry Brock Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Longwood players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Walyn Napper 12 14.5 3.9 4.8 1.8 0.4 50.0% (69-138) 17.6% (6-34)
Johnathan Massie 12 12.2 5.7 1.7 1.5 0.8 39.7% (48-121) 38.1% (16-42)
Michael Christmas 12 11.2 7.9 0.9 0.6 0.5 45.4% (44-97) 35.0% (7-20)
Szymon Zapala 12 10.5 6.1 0.4 0.3 0.8 66.2% (51-77) 100.0% (1-1)
Elijah Tucker 12 7.1 4.4 0.3 0.6 0.2 61.8% (34-55) -

