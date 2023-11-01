Exclusive Offers on Longwood Lancers Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Longwood team leaders
Longwood team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Walyn Napper
|12
|14.5
|3.9
|4.8
|1.8
|0.4
|Johnathan Massie
|12
|12.2
|5.7
|1.7
|1.5
|0.8
|Michael Christmas
|12
|11.2
|7.9
|0.9
|0.6
|0.5
|Szymon Zapala
|12
|10.5
|6.1
|0.4
|0.3
|0.8
|Elijah Tucker
|12
|7.1
|4.4
|0.3
|0.6
|0.2
|Jesper Granlund
|12
|5.8
|2.2
|1.8
|0.6
|0.3
|D'Avian Houston
|10
|6.7
|1.7
|2.2
|0.9
|0.1
|Emanuel Richards
|12
|4.4
|2.3
|0.8
|1.0
|0.0
|Johan Nziemi
|10
|3.8
|2.9
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0
|Jaylen Benard
|11
|3.2
|1.9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
Longwood season stats
- This season, Longwood has put together an 11-1 record so far.
- The Lancers are 7-0 at home and 4-1 on the road this year.
- When Longwood beat the North Carolina Central Eagles, who are ranked No. 222 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 73-66, it was its best victory of the year thus far.
- This season, the Lancers haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- Of Longwood's 19 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.
Upcoming Longwood games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 17
|VMI
|H
|2:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|North Carolina Central
|A
|3:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Dayton
|A
|2:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 3
|Winthrop
|A
|6:30 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Charleston Southern
|H
|3:00 PM
