The Liberty Flames (8-3) will be at home against the Saint Andrews (NC) Knights on Saturday, December 16 (starting at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign rolls on.

If you're looking to catch the Liberty Flames in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Liberty games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Andrews (NC) H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Utah Valley A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Alabama N 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 1 Boyce H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Western Kentucky A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Jacksonville State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Louisiana Tech A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Florida International H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Sam Houston H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Jacksonville State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 New Mexico State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 UTEP A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Middle Tennessee H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Louisiana Tech H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Sam Houston A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Liberty's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Andrews (NC) Knights
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Liberty Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Liberty's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Liberty players

Shop for Liberty gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kyle Rode 11 14.0 4.5 2.5 0.9 0.1 38.7% (53-137) 39.8% (33-83)
Kaden Metheny 11 12.0 3.7 3.1 0.7 0.0 43.6% (48-110) 40.0% (26-65)
Brody Peebles 11 10.2 2.2 0.9 0.2 0.0 48.3% (42-87) 33.3% (15-45)
Colin Porter 11 10.0 2.3 3.6 0.8 0.0 43.2% (41-95) 30.9% (17-55)
Zach Cleveland 11 9.8 6.0 2.9 1.1 0.7 61.8% (42-68) 33.3% (1-3)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.