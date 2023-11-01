The Liberty Flames (8-3) will be at home against the Saint Andrews (NC) Knights on Saturday, December 16 (starting at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign rolls on.

Upcoming Liberty games

Liberty's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Andrews (NC) Knights

Saint Andrews (NC) Knights Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Liberty Arena

Liberty Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Liberty players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kyle Rode 11 14.0 4.5 2.5 0.9 0.1 38.7% (53-137) 39.8% (33-83) Kaden Metheny 11 12.0 3.7 3.1 0.7 0.0 43.6% (48-110) 40.0% (26-65) Brody Peebles 11 10.2 2.2 0.9 0.2 0.0 48.3% (42-87) 33.3% (15-45) Colin Porter 11 10.0 2.3 3.6 0.8 0.0 43.2% (41-95) 30.9% (17-55) Zach Cleveland 11 9.8 6.0 2.9 1.1 0.7 61.8% (42-68) 33.3% (1-3)

