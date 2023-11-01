The James Madison Dukes women (7-3) will next be in action on the road against the Maine Black Bears, on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the James Madison Dukes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming JMU games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

JMU's next matchup information

Opponent: Maine Black Bears

Maine Black Bears Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Cross Insurance Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for JMU's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top JMU players

Shop for JMU gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jamia Hazell 10 11.1 4.8 2.0 0.9 0.1 38.9% (42-108) 29.4% (5-17) Peyton McDaniel 10 10.9 7.5 0.9 0.6 0.2 32.5% (41-126) 21.1% (15-71) Kseniia Kozlova 8 11.0 5.9 0.6 0.3 0.3 58.3% (35-60) - Ashanti Barnes-Williams 10 8.2 5.4 1.0 0.4 0.4 53.1% (34-64) 60.0% (6-10) Annalicia Goodman 10 6.5 4.8 0.0 0.5 0.6 62.2% (28-45) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.