Hampton (4-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the James Madison Dukes.

Upcoming Hampton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 James Madison H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Bowling Green A 11:00 AM
Thu, Dec 21 Eastern Michigan A 1:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 Drexel A 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Delaware A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Campbell H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 William & Mary H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 N.C. A&T H 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Hofstra A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Monmouth A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Charleston (SC) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Elon H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 N.C. A&T A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Howard N 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Hofstra H 7:00 PM

Hampton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: James Madison Dukes
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hampton Convocation Center
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Hampton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tedrick Wilcox Jr. 9 16.1 5.7 2.3 1.6 0.1 48.0% (48-100) 39.6% (21-53)
Kyrese Mullen 8 15.5 8.8 1.9 1.0 0.1 51.1% (48-94) 32.1% (9-28)
Jerry Deng 9 8.6 3.6 0.6 0.3 0.2 52.8% (28-53) 35.0% (7-20)
Tristan Maxwell 7 10.7 3.7 4.1 1.1 0.3 39.7% (27-68) 35.5% (11-31)
Joshua Lusane 9 8.1 2.9 0.9 0.8 0.4 50.9% (27-53) 28.6% (2-7)

