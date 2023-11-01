Hampton (4-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the James Madison Dukes.

Hampton's next matchup information

Opponent: James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hampton Convocation Center

Hampton Convocation Center Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Hampton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tedrick Wilcox Jr. 9 16.1 5.7 2.3 1.6 0.1 48.0% (48-100) 39.6% (21-53) Kyrese Mullen 8 15.5 8.8 1.9 1.0 0.1 51.1% (48-94) 32.1% (9-28) Jerry Deng 9 8.6 3.6 0.6 0.3 0.2 52.8% (28-53) 35.0% (7-20) Tristan Maxwell 7 10.7 3.7 4.1 1.1 0.3 39.7% (27-68) 35.5% (11-31) Joshua Lusane 9 8.1 2.9 0.9 0.8 0.4 50.9% (27-53) 28.6% (2-7)

