George Mason (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Monday, December 18 at 6:00 PM ET, on the road against the East Carolina Pirates.

Upcoming George Mason games

George Mason's next matchup information

Opponent: East Carolina Pirates

East Carolina Pirates Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum

Top George Mason players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sonia Smith 9 13.9 3.3 3.4 1.1 0.0 40.4% (46-114) 27.0% (10-37) Kennedy Harris 9 10.0 2.8 2.0 0.9 0.0 42.5% (31-73) 39.4% (13-33) Taylor Jameson 9 9.8 2.7 2.0 1.3 0.0 40.8% (31-76) 30.0% (12-40) Ta'Viyanna Habib 9 9.8 4.9 0.6 1.3 0.2 47.5% (29-61) 38.5% (10-26) Zahirah Walton 9 9.6 5.3 0.2 1.3 0.2 40.8% (29-71) 25.0% (2-8)

