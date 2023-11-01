Don't be a fickle fan of the George Mason Patriots. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

George Mason team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sonia Smith 9 13.9 3.3 3.4 1.1 0.0 Kennedy Harris 9 10.0 2.8 2.0 0.9 0.0 Taylor Jameson 9 9.8 2.7 2.0 1.3 0.0 Ta'Viyanna Habib 9 9.8 4.9 0.6 1.3 0.2 Zahirah Walton 9 9.6 5.3 0.2 1.3 0.2 Nekhu Mitchell 9 7.0 5.2 0.9 1.7 0.2 Paula Suarez 9 4.7 1.9 3.4 0.3 0.3 Nalani Kaysia 5 6.2 6.0 0.8 0.4 0.6 Jazmyn Doster 9 2.9 5.2 0.1 0.8 0.6 Jada Brown 6 3.2 1.7 1.0 1.3 0.0

George Mason season stats

George Mason is 8-1 so far this season.

The Patriots are unbeaten at home (4-0) and 4-1 on the road this year.

George Mason notched its best win of the season on November 12, when it beat the William & Mary Tribe, who rank No. 153 in the RPI rankings, 77-72.

This season, the Patriots haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

George Mason's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming George Mason games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 18 East Carolina A 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Towson A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 La Salle H 6:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 Rhode Island A 6:00 PM Sun, Jan 7 Duquesne A 12:00 PM

