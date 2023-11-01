The George Mason Patriots (7-2) will next be in action at home against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the George Mason Patriots in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming George Mason games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

George Mason's next matchup information

Opponent: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena

EagleBank Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for George Mason's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top George Mason players

Shop for George Mason gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Keyshawn Hall 9 14.3 9.0 1.6 0.8 0.3 43.3% (45-104) 35.6% (16-45) Darius Maddox 9 13.3 4.0 2.2 0.6 0.1 44.4% (44-99) 42.0% (21-50) Amari Kelly 9 12.7 7.2 1.3 0.6 1.4 59.4% (41-69) 53.3% (8-15) Ronald Polite 9 7.9 1.3 3.0 0.9 0.1 41.8% (28-67) 39.1% (9-23) Baraka Okojie 9 7.4 2.8 2.0 0.8 0.1 38.1% (16-42) 29.4% (5-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.