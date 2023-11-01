Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the Washington Commanders game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent Brian Robinson Jr. and the Commanders with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Brian Robinson Jr. 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 160 664 5 4.2 36 29 326 3

Robinson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1 Week 11 Giants 17 73 0 7 59 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 15 53 0 2 11 0 Week 13 Dolphins 7 53 0 0 0 0

Brian Robinson Jr.'s Next Game

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 TV: CBS

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Rams -6.5

Rams -6.5 Over/Under: 50.5 points

