How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Virginia Today

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. UMass Minutemen

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Spread Favorite: UMass (-6.5)

UMass (-6.5) UMass Moneyline: -300

-300 Old Dominion Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 154.5

