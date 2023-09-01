Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Wanting to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game.

Games in Virginia Today

George Mason Patriots vs. Tulane Green Wave

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Tulane (-4.5)

Tulane (-4.5) Total: 156.5

