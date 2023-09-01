Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Virginia Today

Hampton Pirates vs. Drexel Dragons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Drexel (-14.5)

Drexel (-14.5) Total: 139.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Liberty Flames vs. Oregon Ducks

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Oregon (-17.5)

Oregon (-17.5) Oregon Moneyline: -1000

-1000 Liberty Moneyline: +625

+625 Total: 67.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

