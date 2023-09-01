Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Virginia Today

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-9.5)

Notre Dame (-9.5) Total: 116.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Texas State Bobcats vs. James Madison Dukes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: James Madison (-11.5)

James Madison (-11.5) Total: 148.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Liberty Flames vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Spread Favorite: Alabama (-9.5)

Alabama (-9.5) Total: 154.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. George Mason Patriots

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: George Mason (-20.5)

George Mason (-20.5) Total: 143.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Wake Forest (-3.5)

Wake Forest (-3.5) Total: 143.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Old Dominion (-3.5)

Old Dominion (-3.5) Total: 142.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.