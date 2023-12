The VMI Keydets' record so far in 2023 is 5-6. Keep scrolling to find their results and remaining games.

VMI 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Davidson September 2 | 1:30 PM ET W 12-7 ESPN+ @ Bucknell September 9 | 3:00 PM ET L 21-13 ESPN+ @ NC State (FBS) September 16 | 2:00 PM ET L 45-7 The CW Wofford September 23 | 1:30 PM ET W 17-14 ESPN+ @ Mercer September 30 | 4:00 PM ET L 38-3 ESPN+ @ Citadel October 14 | 1:00 PM ET W 17-13 ESPN+ Samford October 21 | 1:30 PM ET L 27-14 ESPN+ Chattanooga October 28 | 1:30 PM ET L 24-23 ESPN+ @ East Tennessee State November 4 | 1:00 PM ET W 31-24 ESPN+ @ Furman November 11 | 1:30 PM ET L 37-3 ESPN+ Western Carolina November 18 | 12:00 PM ET W 27-24 ESPN+

