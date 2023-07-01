The Virginia Cavaliers sport +50000 odds to bring home the ACC title in 2023, which ranks them second in the conference. Check out the stats below, if you're thinking about placing a futures wager on their futures odds.

Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00)

Virginia 2023 Schedule

Virginia will face the 80th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). The Cavaliers' schedule has seven games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes two against teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that collected fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Tennessee September 2 1 L 49-13 James Madison September 9 2 L 36-35 @ Maryland September 15 3 L 42-14 NC State September 22 4 L 24-21 @ Boston College September 30 5 L 27-24 William & Mary October 7 6 W 27-13 @ North Carolina October 21 8 W 31-27 @ Miami (FL) October 28 9 L 29-26 Georgia Tech November 4 10 L 45-17 @ Louisville November 9 11 L 31-24 Duke November 18 12 W 30-27 Virginia Tech November 25 13 L 55-17

