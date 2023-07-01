In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking McLaurin's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Over his last three outings, McLaurin has totaled 93 yards on nine catches, averaging 31.0 yards per game on 21 targets.

Terry McLaurin Injury Status

McLaurin is currently not listed as injured.

Terry McLaurin 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 100 TAR, 60 REC, 694 YDS, 2 TD

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Insights

With 81.4 fantasy points this season (6.3 per game), McLaurin is the 41st-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 119th among all players.

In his last three games, McLaurin has put up 9.3 fantasy points (3.1 per game), as he's caught nine passes on 21 targets for 93 yards and zero touchdowns.

McLaurin has been targeted 37 times, with 18 receptions for 199 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 19.9 fantasy points (4.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of McLaurin's fantasy season came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, when he piled up 12.3 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in five balls (on 12 targets) for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Other Commanders Players

Terry McLaurin Next Game Props (vs. the Rams)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 59.5 -111

Terry McLaurin 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 4 33 0 Week 11 Giants 7 5 43 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 11 4 50 0 Week 13 Dolphins 3 0 0 0

