Among all the contenders in the NFL this year, the current favorites to get into the playoffs in 2024 are the 49ers, with moneyline odds of -10000 to make it into the postseason.

Going into the 2023 NFL season, plently of fans are researching what football futures betting options are on the board for their favorite teams.

Know who's going to make the NFL Playoffs? Head to BetMGM and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Odds to Make Playoffs

Odds to Make Playoffs
49ers -10000
Eagles -10000
Ravens -10000
Dolphins -10000
Chiefs -10000
Cowboys -10000
Lions -5000
Jaguars -2000
Browns -450
Vikings -120
Texans -105
Bills +100
Packers +105
Colts +110
Buccaneers +115
Falcons +140
Broncos +140
Saints +145
Rams +185
Steelers +200
Seahawks +275
Bengals +325
Bears +1400
Jets +1800
Titans +1800
Chargers +2000
Raiders +2000
Commanders +2500
Panthers +2500
Patriots +2500
Giants +2500
Cardinals +2500

Sign up now to bet on the NFL Playoff odds of any team all season long with with BetMGM!

Division Winning Odds

    • AFC East: Bills (+300) Dolphins (-400) Patriots (+20000) Jets (+25000)
    • AFC North: Ravens (-1000) Bengals (+15000) Browns (+800) Steelers (+2500)
    • AFC South: Texans (+750) Colts (+750) Jaguars (-550) Titans (+12500)
    • AFC West: Broncos (+900) Chiefs (-1600) Chargers (+12500) Raiders (+12500)
    • NFC East: Cowboys (+225) Giants (+30000) Eagles (-275) Commanders (+15000)
    • NFC North: Bears (+15000) Bears (+400) Lions (-1000) Lions (+150) Packers (+3300) Packers (+300) Vikings (+600) Vikings (+300)
    • NFC South: Falcons (+175) Panthers (+20000) Saints (+200) Buccaneers (+165)
    • NFC West: Cardinals (+50000) Rams (+5000) 49ers (-10000) Seahawks (+15000)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.