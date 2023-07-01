Among all the contenders in the NFL this year, the current favorites to get into the playoffs in 2024 are the 49ers, with moneyline odds of -10000 to make it into the postseason.

Going into the 2023 NFL season, plently of fans are researching what football futures betting options are on the board for their favorite teams.

Odds to Make Playoffs

Odds to Make Playoffs 49ers -10000 Eagles -10000 Ravens -10000 Dolphins -10000 Chiefs -10000 Cowboys -10000 Lions -5000 Jaguars -2000 Browns -450 Vikings -120 Texans -105 Bills +100 Packers +105 Colts +110 Buccaneers +115 Falcons +140 Broncos +140 Saints +145 Rams +185 Steelers +200 Seahawks +275 Bengals +325 Bears +1400 Jets +1800 Titans +1800 Chargers +2000 Raiders +2000 Commanders +2500 Panthers +2500 Patriots +2500 Giants +2500 Cardinals +2500

Division Winning Odds

AFC East : Bills (+300) Dolphins (-400) Patriots (+20000) Jets (+25000)

AFC North : Ravens (-1000) Bengals (+15000) Browns (+800) Steelers (+2500)

AFC South : Texans (+750) Colts (+750) Jaguars (-550) Titans (+12500)

AFC West : Broncos (+900) Chiefs (-1600) Chargers (+12500) Raiders (+12500)

NFC East : Cowboys (+225) Giants (+30000) Eagles (-275) Commanders (+15000)

NFC North : Bears (+15000) Bears (+400) Lions (-1000) Lions (+150) Packers (+3300) Packers (+300) Vikings (+600) Vikings (+300)

NFC South : Falcons (+175) Panthers (+20000) Saints (+200) Buccaneers (+165)

NFC West: Cardinals (+50000) Rams (+5000) 49ers (-10000) Seahawks (+15000)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.