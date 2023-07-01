Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Washington Capitals' Max Pacioretty is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Max Pacioretty's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Max Pacioretty Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 5
Time on Ice 9:44 68:13
Goals 0.4 3
Assists 0.0 0
Points 0.4 3
Hits 0.6 4
Takeaways 0.1 1
Giveaways 0.3 2
Penalty Minutes 0.3 2

Max Pacioretty's Next Game

