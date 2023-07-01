Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Washington Capitals' Max Pacioretty is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Max Pacioretty's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Max Pacioretty Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 5 Time on Ice 9:44 68:13 Goals 0.4 3 Assists 0.0 0 Points 0.4 3 Hits 0.6 4 Takeaways 0.1 1 Giveaways 0.3 2 Penalty Minutes 0.3 2

Max Pacioretty's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

