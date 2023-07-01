In Week 17 of the 2023 season, Khaleke Hudson and the Washington Commanders will match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Hudson's stats.

Khaleke Hudson Injury Status

Hudson is currently not on the injured list.

Khaleke Hudson 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 47 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Khaleke Hudson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 0.0 1.0 13 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 0.0 0.0 15 0 2

